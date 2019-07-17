

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Mayor John Tory said he has “many questions” surrounding the “troubling” case of a man who fled the country after reportedly disappearing from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) earlier this month.

Zhebin Cong, 47, reportedly disappeared from the facility, located in downtown Toronto’s west end near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue, on July 3 and boarded an international flight that same day.

According to a police source, Cong was charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in 2014 but was later found not criminally responsible.

Currently, police are working with international law enforcement agencies in an effort to locate Cong.

Tory asked how this could have happened on Wednesday in a statement.

“I believe everyone involved in this case should be as transparent as possible with the public about this situation as they get answers,” he wrote. “I’m confident that CAMH and all authorities involved are working to determine exactly what happened, will let us know as much as they can when they find out, and will make any changes necessary to make sure this situation is never repeated.”

Police have described Cong as a five-foot-nine man, weighing about 200 pounds with a heavy build and short black hair. He has trouble speaking English, officers added.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).