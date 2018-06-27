

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A lawyer for the 37-year-old man charged in the death of his three-year-old son who was found unresponsive in a hot car in Burlington last month briefly appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

A representative for Shaun Pennell, who has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life, quickly appeared in a Milton courtroom and the case was set over until July 25 for a review of disclosure.

Pennell was arrested after police said his toddler was found in a hot car in a parking lot on North Service Road in Burlington on the evening of May 23.

Investigators previously said emergency crews were first called to the area after receiving a call from a “hysterical male” who told dispatchers that his young son was not breathing.

Attempts to resuscitate the boy were unsuccessful and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The child’s cause of death was later determined to be hyperthermia brought on by prolonged exposure to high heat.

On the day of the incident, the temperature in Burlington was around 26 C.

It is not clear how long the child was inside the car.