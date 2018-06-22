Case of accused serial killer Bruce McArthur put over to July 23
Accused killer Bruce McArthur appears via video link in a Toronto courtroom to face a sixth charge of first-degree murder on Feb. 23, 2018. (Sketch by John Mantha)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 9:43AM EDT
TORONTO -- The prosecution says it has now turned over all its evidence to the defence of a Toronto man accused of being a serial killer.
They say lawyers for Bruce McArthur can now begin compiling their list of witnesses.
McArthur appeared by video link from a Toronto jail today, and his case was put over to July 23.
The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is accused of killing men associated with the city's gay village.
He was arrested in January, and now faces eight counts of first-degree murder.
Police allege he buried the remains of several victims in planters at the home of a client.