TORONTO -- A new vehicle equipped with the latest technology can keep you safer on the road, but could have a bigger impact on your wallet if you are involved in a collision, according to Consumer Reports.

Nowadays, many vehicles offer features like lane departure alerts, blind spot warnings and can even brake automatically when a crash is imminent. Although all this advanced safety technology will raise a car’s sticker price, it could lessen an impact or even help you avoid a collision altogether.

But what happens when your car needs a repair?

“These advanced safety systems can’t work without sensors, unfortunately the sensors are located in these easy-to-damage areas like the bumper, or the windshield, or the side mirrors,” Consumer Reports Auto Division’s Jeff Plungis said.

The average cost of a basic windshield replacement runs about $400 to $800, but a replacement for a windshield with advanced safety components could soar anywhere from $800 to $2,200, according to local estimates.

Although more expensive to repair, Consumer Reports says that these advanced safety systems are worth it because they keep drivers safer on the roads.

According to a recent study from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, rear-end collision rates in vehicles with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking were 46 per cent lower than those without these systems.

So should you be worried you'll get a big bill from your mechanic when your new car is damaged? In a collision, it’s your car insurance that will most likely be paying for the repair.

“When you get one of these bills you might have some sticker shock, but don’t panic—you won’t pay any more than your insurance deductible,” Plungis said.

Because these systems have become more complicated, it may be harder to find the right mechanic for the job. Ask your repair shop if they can handle the repair or if they can recommend a qualified dealership or alternative.

If you're in the market for a new car, you should consider one with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, forward collision warning or blind spot warning.

These are all features that could potentially help you avoid a major collision.