Carjacking suspects arrested after collision involving multiple cruisers: police
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 6:23AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 27, 2019 6:30AM EST
Police say three carjacking suspects are in custody after colliding with police cruisers in North York overnight.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of Caledonia and Rogers roads for a reported carjacking.
According to police, a food delivery driver was robbed by three suspects who had what appeared to be a firearm in their possession.
Police say the suspects stole the driver’s cash, portable debit/ credit terminal, and his 2006 Honda Accord sedan.
The driver was uninjured.
Investigators later said that all three suspects were arrested after being involved in a collision with police cruisers near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue.
Police said multiple police cars were damaged following the incident and one officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers also recovered a replica firearm and the vehicle stolen from the delivery driver, police said.