

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say three carjacking suspects are in custody after colliding with police cruisers in North York overnight.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of Caledonia and Rogers roads for a reported carjacking.

According to police, a food delivery driver was robbed by three suspects who had what appeared to be a firearm in their possession.

Police say the suspects stole the driver’s cash, portable debit/ credit terminal, and his 2006 Honda Accord sedan.

The driver was uninjured.

Investigators later said that all three suspects were arrested after being involved in a collision with police cruisers near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Police said multiple police cars were damaged following the incident and one officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also recovered a replica firearm and the vehicle stolen from the delivery driver, police said.