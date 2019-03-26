

CTV News Toronto





A TTC driver has been charged with careless driving after a bus slammed into two Scarborough homes last week.

Home security video that captured the incident shows the bus travelling on Oasis Boulevard, near McNicoll and Morningside avenues, at around 1:40 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The bus jumped a curb and levelled a fence before skidding across the front yard of a home and into two vehicles parked in the driveway.

The bus rammed into vehicles and into the façade of one home, severely damaging its front balcony and a neighbouring home.

The bus driver was taken to hospital as a precaution after the crash and was later suspended with pay while both Toronto police and the TTC conducted investigations.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the driver, who has not been identified, has been charged with careless driving.

Police said their investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

As part of the TTC’s internal investigation, spokesperson Stuart Green said that the driver would undergo a fitness for duty test and that the bus would be examined for possible mechanical issues. Surveillance camera footage from inside the bus would also be reviewed.

Both homes sustained extensive exterior damage, with bricks strewn across the driveway and on top of the homeowner’s vehicle.

The balcony and garage of one home was left lopsided and its pillars detached from the railing.

The owner of one of the homes told CP24 that he was sleeping when the crash occurred. He said the noise of the impact sounded “like a bomb exploding.”

The residents were forced out of their homes while structural engineers surveyed the damage.