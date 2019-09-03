Car reportedly strikes pedestrian and crashes into house in Toronto's east-end
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 8:06PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 8:08PM EDT
Toronto police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian and a house in the city's west end on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called around in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Wallace Avenue, north of Bloor Street, for reports of a collision.
Paramedics rushed a woman in her 20's to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said the vehicle involved also struck a house, causing a reported gas leak.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Lansdowne Avenue is closed from Wallace Avenue to Paton Road for invesigation.