

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





A car fire on Highway 401 near Bayview Avenue caused major traffic delays during the afternoon rush.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. on Thursday in the eastbound express lanes.

Traffic was backed up for several kilometres as authorities worked to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Paramedics attended the scene but it's not believed anyone was injured.