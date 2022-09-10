Car flips, crashes into Mississauga apartment building

Emergency crews are investigating after a car flipped over and slammed into an apartment building in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

At around 7:10 a.m., Mississauga Fire tweeted about a vehicle that crashed into a building at 250 Webb Drive, in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Duke of York Boulevard.

The vehicle flipped over during the collision and sustained extensive damage.

The driver was extricated from the car and suffered minor injuries, according to Peel paramedics.

The car hit a window on the second floor of the building and there’s possible damage up to the fourth floor, Mississauga Fire said.

A building inspector has been requested to assess the building.