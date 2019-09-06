Car drives off road and into creek in Brampton
A car is seen in a body of water after driving off a road in Brampton (Peel Regional Police)
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 5:51PM EDT
A car in Brampton has driven off the road and into a body of water, police say.
It happened near McLaughlin Road and Charolais Boulevard after 5 p.m. on Friday.
No injuries have been reported.
Crews are now working on removing the vehicle from the water.
Charolais Blvd. eastbound is closed at Mclaughlin Rd. as a result