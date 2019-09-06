

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A car in Brampton has driven off the road and into a body of water, police say.

It happened near McLaughlin Road and Charolais Boulevard after 5 p.m. on Friday.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are now working on removing the vehicle from the water.

Charolais Blvd. eastbound is closed at Mclaughlin Rd. as a result