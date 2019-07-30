

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





Police say a driver who crashed into a drug store near College Park and then struck a pedestrian has been arrested for suspected impaired driving.

According to police, a male driver was in the area of Yonge and College streets at around 12:30 a.m. when he crashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart store in the area.

The driver proceeded to hit a pedestrian, police say, and was ultimately arrested near Yonge and Dundas streets.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but their current condition is not known.

A full list of charges the driver is facing has not been released but police say they believe the suspect was impaired at the time of the incident.