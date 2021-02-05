TORONTO -- The city of Toronto is facing a $324-million cut to its capital projects in 2021 if it doesn’t receive the funding it needs to cover pandemic-related losses.

A new budget briefing note outlines the worst-case scenario for Toronto’s budget, and it involves slashing millions of dollars from nearly every city program and agency.

“What city staff have done, is looked across all divisions and tried to—if you want to call it—spread the pain as much as they could,” Budget Chief Gary Crawford told CTV News Toronto Friday.

City staff report that the budget shortfall now stands at $649 million, down from $856 million at January’s budget launch. Officials are hoping that the provincial and federal governments provide pandemic funding to bridge the gap—but if not, staff have outlined the possible cuts.

In addition to a $324-million draw from the tax stabilization reserve, the capital budget would be sliced by 9 per cent.

The Transportation Services department would face a $93-million cut, affecting road rehabilitation for local and major arteries. Maintenance of bridges, sidewalks, and laneways would also suffer.

The TTC’s capital budget would be reduced by $92 million, affecting projects involving subway and surface track work, traction power, communication and signal systems, and more.

Toronto Paramedic Services could have to postpone projects involving their PPE re-processing centre and communication centre upgrades to the next generation 911 system.

Toronto Fire Services could have to sacrifice upgrades involving fire prevention technology integration, training simulator and facilities rehabilitation, and replacement of their heavy urban search and rescue (HUSAR) equipment.

“The equipment, like anything, technology evolves and changes,” Frank Ramagnano, president of the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters Association said Friday. “And really, if you have equipment from 10 to 15 years ago, it’s more susceptible to not be working when you need it.”

Big projects like the Rail Deck Park, Toronto Public Library’s branch renovation program, streetscape work along Eglinton Ave. in conjunction with the LRT construction, and the John Street revitalization project could also be set back.

“This relates to jobs,” Crawford said. “There are thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs that are connected to the capital work that we do, so if we can’t do that capital work, it means a lot of people, a lot of jobs will not be there.”

“Unlike the federal and provincial governments, we can’t borrow when we get in trouble so the only way we can deliver our services is if we get a new deal from the federal for provincial governments,” Councillor Gord Perks said. “ And they haven’t done that.”

The pandemic is expected to cost the city of Toronto $1.6 billion in COVID-19-related costs and revenue losses this year.