

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Today marks one year of cannabis legalization in Canada and Toronto residents looking to celebrate the anniversary are in for a treat.

There are several events happening across the city, so we’ve rolled up some of the highlights into this comprehensive list.

Friendly Stranger’s “Silver Doobilee”

Toronto’s iconic cannabis culture shop is celebrating its own anniversary after 25 years of service. This free event will feature a “bong” fire, a chill out zone, and food and drinks for anyone with the munchies. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. at 146 Ossington Avenue.

Cannabis Comedy Festival Presents: “Legalized 2.0”

If you’ve got the giggles, Cannabis Comedy Festival’s “Legalized 2.0” is the place to be. The $15 event at 1573 Bloor Street West will play host to comedians Hunter Collins, Danish Anwar, Amish Patel and many more.

Cult Organics: Beyond the Flower

Oct. 17 also marks the legalization of edibles in this country and Cult Organics is marking the occasion. Though the actual sale of edibles won’t happen until mid-December, the first 50 guests at this event will receive a branded tin to carry their edibles in style.

If you’re willing to travel outside of the city, there are a number of events that will be buzzing across the province.

“10.17” at Tweed

The Tweed Visitor Centre in Smiths Falls, Ont. will be celebrating with food, entertainment and “free stuff”. Cannabis enthusiasts are encouraged to come and connect at 1 Hersey Drive anytime until 10 p.m.

Happy 10.17, Canada. What a year it’s been. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still work to be done when it comes to cannabis education. We took some of your more common questions and answered them all in one spot. Take a look, won’t you?https://t.co/wYGx6Yf33z pic.twitter.com/rgadHn6Ukm — Tweed (@TweedInc) October 17, 2019

Greenhouse Session 08: “Legalization 2.0”

Looking ahead to the next chapter in cannabis legalization, a panel of experts will discuss the future of the industry, including the sale and consumption of edibles, infused beverages, topicals and extracts. The free event kicks off at 6 p.m. at 77 Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.

Blunt B.A.E Rolling Party

Unsure how to roll your own cannabis? Then this event is for you. Guests are invited to partake in a step-by-step joint rolling tutorial to “elevate your herbal arts and crafts game”. The $32.84 event starts at 7 p.m. at 131 Brock Street South in Whitby.