TORONTO -- A candlelight vigil will be held in Toronto on Thursday evening to mourn the loss of the 63 Canadians killed in a plane crash in Iran.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv went down minutes after taking off from Tehran's main international airport on Wednesday morning. The plane crashed into farmland outside of the capital killing all 176 people on board.

The flight took off after nearly an hour’s delay at Imam Khomeini Airport and gained altitude heading west, reaching nearly 8,000 feet, according to flight-tracking data.

An initial Iranian investigative report states that the crew of the jetliner never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back for the airport when the plane went down.

Several passengers on the plane were from the Greater Toronto Area, including multiple students from the Toronto District School Board and York Region District School Board.

The Iranian Canadian Congress' vigil is scheduled to get underway inside the North York Civic Centre at 6:30 p.m. Organizers say the vigil will be open to the public. Friends and family of the victims are also expected to attend.

A seperate vigil is planned for 6 p.m. outside the North York Civic Centre in Mel Lastman Square.

On Wednesday, Mayor John Tory said he was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy and that flags would be lowered at City Hall and at civic centres across the city until Monday.

The Toronto sign at Nathan Philips Square has also been dimmed.

Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday the Ontario government stands with the province’s Iranian community during this time of grief.

Absolute terrible news coming out of Iran this morning. We are waiting to hear more about what happened and who was on the plane. My heart breaks for the families and communities looking for answers about their loved ones. You’re in our thoughts and prayers this morning. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 8, 2020

