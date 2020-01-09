TORONTO -- A candlelight vigil was held in North York on Thursday evening to mourn the loss of the 63 Canadians killed in a plane crash in Iran.

Dozens gathered at Mel Lastman Square to pay tribute to the more than 40 victims from the Greater Toronto Area including multiple students from the Toronto District School Board, York Region District School Board and several post-secondary schools.

"I almost don’t know what to say," Toronto Mayor John Tory said as he addressed the crowd.

"People have lost loved ones, friends, coworkers and I think what we should be doing is making sure that while they [the federal government] find answers, we occupy ourselves by bringing the community together, starting the healing process, which will take a long, long time."

The fountain at Mel Lastman Square was the base of the makeshift memorial where members of Toronto's Iranian community placed flowers, candles and teddy bears.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv went down minutes after taking off from Tehran's main international airport on Wednesday morning. The plane crashed into farmland outside of the capital killing all 176 people on board

The flight took off after nearly an hour’s delay at Imam Khomeini Airport and gained altitude heading west, reaching nearly 8,000 feet, according to flight-tracking data.

An initial Iranian investigative report states that the crew of the jetliner never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back for the airport when the plane went down.

A seperate vigil, organized by Iranian Canadian Congress, was held inside the North York Civic Centre where friends and family of the victims were in attendance.

The Toronto sign at Nathan Philips Square has also been dimmed.

Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday the Ontario government stands with the province’s Iranian community during this time of grief.

Absolute terrible news coming out of Iran this morning. We are waiting to hear more about what happened and who was on the plane. My heart breaks for the families and communities looking for answers about their loved ones. You’re in our thoughts and prayers this morning. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 8, 2020

With files from The Associated Press