Candlelight memorial to be held tonight in Lindsay, Ont. for boy found dead in river

People will be gathering at a waterfront park in Lindsay, Ont. this evening to “shine a little light for Draven.”

Draven Graham was an 11-year-old boy with autism who went missing the afternoon of Sunday, June 12 and was found deceased roughly 24 hours later in the Scugog River.

A candlelight memorial in his honour is set to get underway at 7 p.m. at Riviera Park, near Colborne and Lindsay streets.

Organizers are asking attendees to “bring a candle and light up the night for this precious boy.” Mourners are also welcome to bring a stuffed animal, trinket, or toy.

Draven’s disappearance prompted a large-scale response, which saw police from several jurisdictions as well as volunteers searching for him on foot and boat. They also used a drone, a helicopter, and police dogs in their effort to find him.

The child’s death has renewed calls for the creation of a vulnerable persons’ alert system. So far, more than 68,000 people have signed the "Draven Alert" petition for “missing autistic and vulnerable/special needs children.”