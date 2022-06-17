Candlelight memorial to be held tonight in Lindsay, Ont. for boy found dead in river

Draven Graham, seen in this photo, is missing, police say. He was last seen on Queen Street in Lindsay, Ont. at 3 p.m. Sunday. (Kawartha Lakes Police) Draven Graham, seen in this photo, is missing, police say. He was last seen on Queen Street in Lindsay, Ont. at 3 p.m. Sunday. (Kawartha Lakes Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton