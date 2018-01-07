Canadians up for hardware at Golden Globes
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Golden Globe statues appear on stage prior to the nominations for 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globe Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at a ceremony is being held under the cloud of the sexual misconduct scandal that started with several high-profile actresses accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or abuse. Many actresses say they are planning to wear black Sunday to show solidarity with victims of harassment and abuse. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 7:32AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 7, 2018 10:34AM EST
TORONTO - The Golden Globe Awards take place tonight and several Canadians are up for hardware.
Eric McCormack is nominated for "Will and Grace" and Christopher Plummer is a contender with "All the Money in the World."
Other homegrown nominees include the animated film "The Breadwinner," which is a Canadian co-production produced by Angelina Jolie.
The HBO series "Big Little Lies," directed by Montreal's Jean-Marc Vallee, is up for six trophies.
The Alberta-shot series "Fargo" is a contender for best limited series or motion picture.
And "The Handmaid's Tale," which is based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood's novel, has several nominations.
(The Canadian Press)