

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Golden Globe Awards take place tonight and several Canadians are up for hardware.

Eric McCormack is nominated for "Will and Grace" and Christopher Plummer is a contender with "All the Money in the World."

Other homegrown nominees include the animated film "The Breadwinner," which is a Canadian co-production produced by Angelina Jolie.

The HBO series "Big Little Lies," directed by Montreal's Jean-Marc Vallee, is up for six trophies.

The Alberta-shot series "Fargo" is a contender for best limited series or motion picture.

And "The Handmaid's Tale," which is based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood's novel, has several nominations.

