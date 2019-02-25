

The Canadian Press





The Weather Network is predicting that winter will continue to grip the country heading into March, but Canadians can expect an abrupt transition to spring.

Forecasters say winter weather will persist for most of the country over the next three weeks, followed by a sudden flip to mild temperatures.

But the network's chief meteorologist says the sharp change in weather conditions across Canada doesn't mean there won't be some colder days briefly interrupting the spring weather.

Chris Scott says British Columbia will be the first province to get a taste of spring, whereas the Atlantic provinces will be the last to get an extended period of mild weather.

He says warmer days could also bring an increased chance of flooding to some parts of Canada that received a significant amount of snow.