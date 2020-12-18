TORONTO -- A Canadian Tire distribution facility in Brampton remains open after six employees contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks.

A company spokesperson says there are six employees self-isolating at home who work at the A.J. Billes Distribution Centre at 8550 Goreway Drive.

“Through our own and Peel Public Health’s contact tracing, it was determined that none of the cases are due to workplace spread,” Joscelyn Dosanjh told CP24.

The impacted workers are being paid while they isolate at home.

“The building has undergone enhanced cleaning to ensure the continued safety of all employees,” she said.

Peel Region Public Health says there are 12 active outbreaks of COVID-19 at workplaces in Brampton including two at other distribution facilities in the city tied to 52 and 92 cases respectively.

Officials have declined to name businesses where outbreaks occur as a matter of policy.