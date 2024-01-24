TORONTO
Toronto

    • Canadian singer Tate McRae to perform at NHL All-Star Game in Toronto

    Calgarian pop star Tate McRae will headline the second intermission of the 2024 NHL all-star game Feb.3 in Toronto (Photo: X@tatemcrae) Calgarian pop star Tate McRae will headline the second intermission of the 2024 NHL all-star game Feb.3 in Toronto (Photo: X@tatemcrae)
    Share

    Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae will perform during the second intermission of the NHL All-Star Game.

    The 20-year-old McRae, of Calgary, is a nine-time Juno Award winner and multiplatinum artist. Her 2023 hit single, "Greedy," peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 record chart.

    McRae will also be a celebrity captain of Nathan MacKinnon's team at the all-star game.

    MacKinnon is captaining one of four teams with Colorado Avalanche teammate Cale Makar serving as his assistant.

    Along with McRae, celebrity captains include pop star Justin Bieber, actor Will Arnett and Grammy Award winner Michael Buble.

    The NHL says a full lineup of performers for the game Feb. 3 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena will be announced in the coming days.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News