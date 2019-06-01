

Andria Case, CTV News Toronto





Brittany Crew had a strong start to her day in Germany.

The three-time Canadian shot put Champion threw a record-breaking distance of 18.69m Saturday at the Halle International Throws Festival in Germany.

The 25-year-old threw the history-making distance on her first throw. She was unable to beat it in her five remaining attempts.

Crew made it to the podium, landing in third place. She will bring home a bronze medal to add to her impressive collection of accomplishments, including a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last year.

The annual event was first held in 1973 and is referred to as “the world’s biggest throwing competition.” It features the shot put, hammer, discus and javelin.

Crew’s previous record of 18.61 was set just last month at the Virginia Grand Prix in Charlottesville.