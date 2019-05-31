

Andria Case, CTV Toronto





Three-time Canadian shot put champion Brittney Crew arrived in Sweden this week, along with Athletics Canada teammate Sarah Mitton, where they encountered something they’re not used to back home.

After landing in Stockholm, a little tired from the long flight, the women were asked for their autographs.

"It usually never happens,” said Crew. “It's kind of cool. Shot put is not big in Canada, so it makes you feel like you're meant to be here and you're a professional."

Mitton called the moment “a little overwhelming, but pretty cool," and said the attention was good for her confidence.

Crew and Mitton train full-time in pursuit of pushing, not throwing, the shot put: a four-kilogram metal ball.

But apart from sprinter and Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse, few Canadians can name any of Canada's top track-and-field athletes.

The women had been selected to compete in Bauhaus Galan in Stockholm on Thursday. The track meet on the Diamond League circuit brings together some of the best in the world.

In Sweden, Crew threw 18.28 metres -- not her best, but it is early in the season.

"Coming off the plane, I felt pretty good and I wanted more distance," she said. But she finds a positive note post-competition. "I am happy with getting my best throw in on first throw."

She calls it "one and done." Usually her furthest throw comes later in the best of six rounds, so a strong start is something she can build on.

The 25-year-old is happy to be looking forward. The Mississauga native's season came to an abrupt end last August when she broke her foot training in Belgium. She has fully recovered and is working toward winning gold once again at the Canadian championships this summer. This feat would make her a four-time champion, something no woman has ever done.

But she’ll have to beat her roommate, training partner and friend Mitton. The Nova Scotia native is currently ranked as Canada's second-best women's shot putter with a distance of 18.52 metres. The 23-year-old is just nine centimetres behind Crew's Canadian record-setting 18.61-metre throw in Charlottesville, Va., last month.

This was Mitton's first Diamond League meet. She threw 17.18 metres, but says there is always “more in the tank."

At this calibre, all participants compete by invitation only. She is happy to be there and says she will take what she learned and put it towards the next one.

That will be the Halle International Throws Festival, in Germany, on Saturday. Then the two friends will return home to Canada and continue training.

It is a long season most years and this year it will be even longer, with the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Montreal this July, followed by the Pan American Games hosted by Peru in August and the World Championships in Doha, Qatar late September.