

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The first Canadian competitor to be featured on "RuPaul's Drag Race" is owning up to a controversial photo in which the performer appears alongside another drag queen who is in blackface.

Brooke Lynn Hytes says posting the image to Instagram in 2013 was a mistake.

"It recently came to my attention that an old photo of me with another drag queen who is in blackface surfaced," Hytes says in a message posted Monday to the Instagram account Γåòbhytes.

"This post was irresponsible on my part; it was rooted in ignorance and came from a place of naivety and privilege."

A poster on Reddit complained about the photo late last week, eliciting a flurry of online condemnations.

Hytes is the drag queen persona of Etobicoke, Ont.-raised performer Brock Hayhoe.

The new season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is set to premiere Feb. 28 on OutTV. The winner gets US$100,000