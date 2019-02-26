Canadian competitor on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' addresses blackface photo
Drag queen performer Brooke Lynn Hytes is shown in this undated handout photo. Hytes is filling some tall shoes as the first Canadian competitor in the history of "RuPaul's Drag Race." The popular reality TV series revealed the line-up of contestants for its 11th season in a live YouTube announcement. Hytes is the drag queen persona of Etobicoke, Ont.-raised performer Brock Hayhoe, who began as a ballet student before gravitating to drag at Toronto bars and nightclubs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - VH1, OutTV
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 12:19PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 12:21PM EST
TORONTO -- The first Canadian competitor to be featured on "RuPaul's Drag Race" is owning up to a controversial photo in which the performer appears alongside another drag queen who is in blackface.
Brooke Lynn Hytes says posting the image to Instagram in 2013 was a mistake.
"It recently came to my attention that an old photo of me with another drag queen who is in blackface surfaced," Hytes says in a message posted Monday to the Instagram account Γåòbhytes.
"This post was irresponsible on my part; it was rooted in ignorance and came from a place of naivety and privilege."
A poster on Reddit complained about the photo late last week, eliciting a flurry of online condemnations.
Hytes is the drag queen persona of Etobicoke, Ont.-raised performer Brock Hayhoe.
The new season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is set to premiere Feb. 28 on OutTV. The winner gets US$100,000