

The Canadian Press





Canadian soccer fans are expected to gather in bars and restaurants across the country as World Cup matches begin in earnest today, and businesses say they're ready for what will be a hectic month.

The international tournament has seen crowds pack pubs, patios and public spaces in the past, with supporters waving flags and donning teams' soccer jerseys as they cheer on their favourites.

In Halifax, Chris Denham of the Niche Lounge says his establishment will be showing every game and recalls the atmosphere during the last World Cup in 2014 as "bonkers."

In Toronto, Connie Mastrangelo of Cafe Diplomatico says a street next to the restaurant will be closed today and through the weekend to make way for 250 seats where fans can watch the games on a "massive video wall."

Cameron Lafek of The London Pub in Vancouver says the time difference means they won't be open for some early contests, but they'll be showing all the England games and other important matches.

Host Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 Thursday in the World Cup opener and play gets underway in earnest today with Egypt taking on Uruguay, Morocco facing Iran, and Portugal up against Spain.

There are 32 teams competing in the tournament that runs through July 15.

Denham says the Niche Lounge is expecting a busy month and will be offering an early happy hour for afternoon games.

"EuroCup was big ... and the last World Cup was four years ago and it was bonkers," he said.

Denham said the bar was busy, but not full, for Thursday's opening game, but noted that "once you start getting three or four games a day, it'll be a different story."

Even though Italy didn't qualify for the World Cup, Cafe Diplomatico in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood is expecting to be crowded during the tournament. The restaurant is tying in the first weekend of World Cup with the city's Taste of Little Italy festival, Mastrangelo said.

Meanwhile, Lafek said The London Pub in Vancouver will open early and serve breakfast for fans who come out for morning games, which will be aired before alcohol can be served.

"It's always big for soccer at this pub," he said. "It's not too hard to suck it up for a month and do those strange hours."

Caroline Levy, general manager of the St. Augustine's pub in the heart of Vancouver's Little Italy said she's also expecting big crowds for the games.

"We're going to miss Italy, but we won't be suffering too much," Levy said. "We have a lot of regulars that have been loyal soccer fans for a very long time."

No matter who's on the screens, there'll be a buzz in the air, she said.

"National pride is huge. It's not aggressive at all, though," she said. "Lots of happy tears. Some sad tears, too. It's a really good time."