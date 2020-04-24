TORONTO -- Canadian soldiers will be sent to help care for residents at five GTA-area long-term care homes, including a Pickering facility where 40 residents have died so far of COVID-19.

Deputy Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe confirmed Orchard Villa long-term care home, whose infection control duties were earlier handed over to the local hospital authority, will be one of the five Ontario sites for the deployment of a Canadian Armed Forces medical team.

Troops will also be heading to Altamount Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York and Holland Christian Homes’ Grace Manor in Brampton.

On Thursday, staff at Orchard Villa informed families of residents that 131 of the 233 residents at the facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ashe said he’s been asking for the military to help the facility for more than a week.

Durham Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle said there have been doctors and nurses from Lakeridge Health have been in the facility since Tuesday.

“The home has been in outbreak for many weeks and it will take time to sort out what additional measures need to be in place, what additional staffing needs to be in place and how to instill a culture if you will of sound infection prevention and control,” he said.

COVID-19 infections among staff at the facility led to a severe shortage.

Approximately 50 soldiers, led by an officer who is also a registered nurse, will eventually begin work at the facility.

Families of residents at the facility have complained that they learn of developments such as the number of deaths that have occurred from media reports rather than the facility’s administrators.