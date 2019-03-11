

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Canada's two largest airlines say they are confident in the safety of the Boeing 737 aircraft after a fatal crash on Sunday involving an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The accident, which killed all 157 aboard the Boeing 737 Max 8, raised concerns over parallels to the crash of a Lion Air jet that plunged into the Java Sea last October, killing 189 people.

Air Canada says in an email its 24 Max 8 aircraft have performed "excellently" and met safety and reliability standards.

In response to concerns raised by social media users, WestJet Airlines Ltd. tweeted Monday that it is not grounding any of its 13 Max 8s, and is "working with Boeing to ensure the continued safe operation of our Max fleet."

The Boeing jetliner is relatively new, entering into service at both airlines in 2017 and flying routes for Air Canada that include Vancouver to Montreal and Calgary to Vancouver.

Ethiopian Airlines as well as all Chinese airlines have grounded their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes indefinitely in the wake of the crash, which occurred after takeoff from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.