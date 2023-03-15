Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect with word 'legendary' tattooed in forehead

On Wednesday, DRPS announced that Adam Odette, 37, of Oshawa, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder and attempt murder. (Supplied) On Wednesday, DRPS announced that Adam Odette, 37, of Oshawa, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder and attempt murder. (Supplied)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton