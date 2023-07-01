Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in deadly Toronto plaza stabbing

The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend has been identified and investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road at approximately 7:10 p.m. on June 25 after a fight reportedly broke out at the shopping centre.

The victim, who has since been identified as 28-year-old international student Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, was stabbed during the altercation and rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries in transport.

Toronto police identify Ifeanyichukwu Oseke as the victim of a fatal Scarborough fight. (Toronto Police Service)

A search for a male suspect who was last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured sedan, heading south on Brimley Road, began in the days that followed.

On Saturday, police provided an update on the investigation and identified 25-year-old Toronto resident Tamar Cupid as the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Cupid is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Police have asked anyone with information about the stabbing to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.