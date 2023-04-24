Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in deadly Mississauga gas station shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old man who is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a worker at a Mississauga station.

The incident happened at a Petro-Canada gas station in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads on Dec 3, 2022 at around 10:40 p.m.

Investigators have previously said that the victim, identified as Pawanpreet Kaur of Brampton, was shot at close range and that she was targeted. They also said that she worked at the gas station.

Police also noted that they believe that the suspect was in the vicinity of the gas station up to three hours before the shooting.

Days after the murder, investigators released surveillance video of an alleged suspect seen riding a bicycle in the area shortly before the shooting.

Police said that individual, who was last seen wearing a three-quarter-length dark winter jacket with a hood, dark winter boots, dark pants, a dark winter toque, white glove, and a hood that he pulled over his head shortly before the shooting, was cycling on Creditview Road, north of Sir Monty's Drive, at around 10 p.m. and again at Camgreen Circle shortly after that. Both locations are metres away from the gas station where the fatal shooting occurred.

Police said they have since located the bicycle in question, which they described as a maroon Sportek Ridgerunner mountain bike.

The suspect, meanwhile, was last seen running away from the station following the shooting, heading west across Creditview Road, west on Britannia Road, and west on Camgreen Circle.

Dharam Singh Dhaliwal, 30, is now wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said he intentionally went missing last September 2022 as “part of a plan in the murder of Pawanpreet Kaur.”

The suspect is described as South Asian, five foot eight, and 170 pounds with a tattoo on his left hand.

Peel Regional Police say they are “strongly” encouraging Dhaliwal to get a lawyer and surrender to authorities.

From left, Pritpal Dhaliwal, 25, and 50-year-old Amarjit Dhaliwal, have both been charged with accessory to murder after the fact in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Brampton resident Pawanpreet Kaur.

On April 18, two family members of his family, Pritpal Dhaliwal, 25, and his mother, Amarjit Dhaliwal, 50, were arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick. They have both been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

“Your actions have already caused members of your own family to face criminal charges and may result in others facing similar consequences,” Det. Sgt. Davis Baxter said in a video posted to social media on April 24.

“We believe there are members of the public assisting Dhaliwal evading police and they may face criminal charges for their actions.”

Baxter went on to say that Dhaliwal is known to have ties in New Brunswick, Ontario, Winnipeg, and British Columbia.

He also said that it is likely that he has changed his appearance and that he may be using a new name.

Dhaliwal should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.