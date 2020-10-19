TORONTO -- Officers from Ontario’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad are searching for a man who allegedly breached the terms of his statutory release.

Nadder Mohamed is currently serving a two-year sentence on a number of convictions, including possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Mohamed is described by police as a 26-year-old Black male standing five-foot-ten and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said the offender is known to frequent the areas of Toronto, Kingston and Thunder Bay, Ont.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of this offender is asked to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers.