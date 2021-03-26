TORONTO -- A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario police for a man known to frequent Peterborough, Brantford and Hamilton.

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad said in a news release Friday that the man is wanted for breaching his statutory release.

Anthony Sears, 32, is currently serving a five-year-and-six-month sentence for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and possession of a narcotic, police said.

He is described by police as weighing 190 lbs., standing five-feet-ten-inches tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Sears also has several tattoos covering his entire body, police said, including the word “goober” and a star on his neck. He also has a tattoo of a rose on his left hand and a money bag on his right hand, according to police.

An image of Sears has been released by police in hopes of locating him.

Anyone with information relating to Sear’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900.