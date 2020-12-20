The federal government will be restricting incoming flights to Canada from the United Kingdom to prevent the spread of a new strain of COVID-19, sources tell CTV News.

The travel ban will come into effect as of midnight on Monday, according to senior government officials.

The move comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with members of his cabinet earlier on Sunday to discuss the new, potentially more contagious strain of COVID-19 that is currently spreading in the U.K.

Federal opposition leaders have called on Trudeau to impose a travel ban on the U.K. in response to the new strain.

Several European countries have already shut their borders to British travellers, including France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

With files from The Canadian Press.