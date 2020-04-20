TORONTO -- While Canada’s Wonderland may be closed due to COVID-19, fans can now recreate the amusement park experience inside their own homes—or their kitchens, at least.

Canada’s Wonderland has released its famous and sugar-filled funnel cake recipe to the delight of anyone who has ever tried the deep-fried treat.

If you haven’t had a chance to try the dessert, Canada’s Wonderland describes it as such: ”That crispy, yet chewy, light-as-air funnel cake, covered in a dusting of powdered sugar, smothered in that sweet, sweet strawberry sauce and topped with a magical swirly mountain of soft-serve vanilla ice cream.”

Executive Chef Dilup Attygalla has pared-down the park recipe into one that can be used at home and details exactly how to prepare each portion of the cake, including the strawberry sauce.

The recipe should yield three to four large funnel cakes, or five to seven smaller portions.

Canada’s Wonderland typically opens in May and operates until Labour Day, however on April 15 the park announced it would suspend its opening due to COVID-19.

It’s unclear if and when the park will open for the 2020 season.