

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Canada’s first Chick-Fil-A restaurant is set to open Friday and they’ve already been visited by health inspectors after a video surfaced online appearing to show a mouse inside the restaurant.

Toronto resident Stephanie Cozzette uploaded the video to Instagram from outside the soon-to-be-open restaurant at 1 Bloor Street East.

Speaking to CP24, Cozzette said she recorded the video around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The video appears to show a mouse running along the floor near the windows that look out onto the street.

In a statement provided to CP24, Toronto Public Health’s Associate Director of Healthy Environments Sylvanus Thompson confirmed investigators visited the building, but determined that the premises were in compliance with all pest control and other requirements of the Food Premises Regulation.

“The investigation included a more detailed focus on pest control given that the nature of the complaint was regarding a mouse on the premises. There was no evidence of current or past pest concerns to substantiate the complaint. The premises were in compliance with all pest control and other requirements of the Food Premises Regulation.” Thomson said.

The Chick-Fil-A restaurant is the first of its kind outside the U.S. and its Friday morning opening is expected to be met with protests due to the chain’s anti-LGBTQ stances taken by CEO Dan Cathy.

Cathy has said that he believes in the “biblical definition of the family unit” and has donated millions to charities with a history of discrimination against LGBTQ groups.