Canada revamps trusted-traveller program at several airports
Canada is revamping a trusted-traveller program next month at several airports across the country, the federal minister of transportation announced on Tuesday.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the updated program will speed up NEXUS and trusted-traveller lines by eliminating the time-consuming elements of getting processed at security.
“This includes being able to keep laptops, large electronics and compliant liquids and gels in their carry on,” Alghabra said.
These new rules at security will be implemented in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Montreal between June 7 and 21, Alghabra said at the announcement held at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
The revamp will also allow children who are 17 years old and younger, along with adults 75 and older, to accompany verified travellers through security as long as they are on the same reservation.
Travellers who already have NEXUS and trusted-traveller cards are already eligible for the revamped program, Alghabra said.
For months, Transport Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) operated a “successful” pilot program at Pearson Airport with the goal of preparing for the busy summer travel months.
Last summer, chaos unfolded at airports after a surge in post-pandemic travel left airports and airlines overwhelmed.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
United for Literacy CEO says low literacy affects economy, poverty, human rights
Melanie Valcin, the president and CEO of United for Literacy, an organization that aims to improve Canadians’ understanding of written language, believes “we have a big problem when it comes to literacy rates in this country.”
Truth Tracker: Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly sends jitters through stock market
An image of black smoke billowing next to a bureaucratic-looking building spread across social media Monday morning, with the claim that it showed an explosion near the Pentagon.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Tuesday by acknowledging mistakes the force has made in the past, and expressing hope for change.
Montreal
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
LIVE @ 1:30 PM
LIVE @ 1:30 PM | Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 Montreal cold case
Longueuil police will give a 'major' update Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
Pierre Poilievre and Francois Legault to meet for the first time
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, will meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault for the first time on Tuesday. Topics of discussion will include the economy, energy transition, French language and immigration.
London
ATVs seized on G2G trail after drivers fail breath test
Police in Huron County were patrolling on ATVs over the long weekend and found two operators who they say had been drinking and failed breath tests.
Kids in vehicle, driver charged with impaired
Two children have been turned over to the care of a relative after the driver of a vehicle they were in was charged with multiple offences.
London woman charged with assaulting police officer
Officers responded to a business on Commissioners Road East near Adelaide Street South where a woman was trespassing and refused to leave.
Kitchener
Closing arguments begin at Kitchener murder trial
Hasan has admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije on April 28, 2017, but says she attacked him first and after stabbing her twice, he blacked out.
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are ongoing after officers were dispatched to Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Northern Ontario
Armed masked men tied up employees, robbed business in Grey Highlands: OPP
Provincial police seek to identify two armed masked men accused of robbing a financial business in Grey Highlands.
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
Roundabout construction will close part of Sudbury’s Maley Drive this summer
Road construction this summer on Maley Drive will include a new roundabout aimed at addressing the traffic bottleneck at the corner of Frood Road and Lasalle Boulevard.
Ottawa
WATCH LIVE
Sparks group adds Dragons' Den investors as Senators fans await ownership decision
As Ottawa Senators fans anxiously wait to find out who will own their hockey team, one of the bidders is continuing to add new investors to their lineup.
Windsor
Transit Windsor’s special events bus to Detroit returns
Transit Windsor is once again offering bus service to Detroit for special events.
Chatham-Kent paramedics on strike
According to a social media post, service levels will remain the same and there will be no impact to 9-1-1 system response.
Wheatley girl charged with uttering threats after phone call
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 15-year-old Wheatley girl with uttering threats after a phone conversation.
Barrie
Young driver on his way fishing reels in multiple charges for fleeing police: OPP
Police say a young driver heading out to do some fishing fled from officers in Caledon after being spotted speeding on Highway 10, reeling in several charges.
Ontario breaks ground on long-term care home in Muskoka
Construction is underway at a long-term care home redevelopment in Muskoka that will provide 160 residents will a new place to call home.
Barn fire spreads, torching field in Clearview Township
Crews battled a large barn fire that spread into a farmer's field in Clearview Township over the long weekend.
Atlantic
N.S. lifts Health Protection Act order, ends weekly COVID-19 reports
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
Saint John waterfront construction leads to new home for Market Square lighthouse
A lighthouse replica in Saint John, N.B., is about to make its new home on the island of Grand Manan.
Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
Calgary
Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
Lethbridge man charged in aggravated sexual assault
Lethbridge police say a 59-year-old man faces charges after a woman was found in the basement of a home last week.
Calgary Flames set to announce next general manager, hockey ops changes
The Calgary Flames have called a news conference this afternoon to announce the club's general manager and changes to the hockey operations department.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg announcing measures to increase enforcement of derelict and vacant properties
The City of Winnipeg is set to announce initiatives on Tuesday morning to increase enforcement surrounding derelict and vacant properties.
Winnipeg police investigating assault on bus
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an assault on a transit bus that sent one person to hospital last week.
Vancouver
Shots fired: Chilliwack police incident, house fire forces neighbourhood to shelter in place
RCMP are expected to provide an update about a terrifying police incident that forced a Chilliwack neighbourhood to shelter in place. The situation started Sunday night after reports of shots fired ended in a raging house fire.
Rain dampens danger of wildfires in northeastern B.C., evacuation orders lifted
All evacuation orders related to wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have now been lifted or downgraded to evacuation alerts as heavy rain eases the fire danger.
Investor-occupants made up almost 10% of B.C. homeowners in 2020: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says investor-occupants made up almost 10 per cent of homeowners in British Columbia in 2020.
Edmonton
Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
Driver reported for dangerous driving before fatal crash on Highway 22: RCMP
A driver died in a crash with a semi near Drayton Valley on Saturday.
