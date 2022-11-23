Canada falls to Belgium 1-0 at World Cup

Canada’s men’s national soccer team is facing off off against powerhouse Belgium, ranked number two in the world, at 2 p.m. in the first World Cup game for Canada in almost 40 years.

4:00 p.m.

Canada loses to Belgium 1-0 in their first game at the World Cup in 36 years.

2:50 p.m.

Halftime.

Canada trails Belgium 1-0 at halftime after Thibaut Courtois made a save on a penalty kick from Canada forward Alphonso Davies in the tenth minute and Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi scored just minutes before the halftime whistle.

Canada's head coach John Herdman turns his back to the pitch during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

2:30 p.m.

Café Diplomatico on College Street is holding a watch party for today's Canada-Belgium game. The restaurant has set up a large tent on its patio for the occasion.

2:10 p.m.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) makes a save on a penalty kick from Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19), keeping the match scoreless.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) makes a save on a penalty kick from Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) during first half Group F World Cup soccer action at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

2:00 p.m.

The game is underway from Qatar. Canada faces Belgium in their first World Cup match since 1986.

1:45 p.m.

Toronto FC legend Sebastian Giovinco joined fans at a watch party at Café Diplomatico on College Street in Toronto's Little Italy.

Giovinco says he's happy to see so many people out supporting Canada, but adds that he isn't surprised, because he's seen the sport grow in popularity in recent years.

"In the last four or five years [soccer in Canada] has grown a lot, so I'm not surprised. I think soccer is the best sport in the world and it’s good to see all the people behind the team," he said.

Former Toronto DC striker Sebastian Giovinco is seen in this image on Nov. 23, 2022.

1:30 p.m.

A watch party is being held at Garden Square in Brampton, where seven members of Canada's national team are from.

1:00 p.m.

Fans gather for a watch party at Café Diplomatico on College Street in Toronto's Little Italy, which calls itself "soccer headquarters" for the World Cup.

A portion of Clinton Street next to the restaurant is closed and a large tent has been put up to allow people to watch the game outdoors.

12:30 p.m.

Canadian players exit team bus and enter stadium in Doha, Qatar ahead of their match.

12:00 p.m.

Fans in Qatar ready cheer on team Canada as they take on Belgium.

Canada fans cheer ahead of Group F World Cup soccer action between Canada and Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette