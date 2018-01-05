

The Canadian Press





BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Canada has won the world junior hockey championship.

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation as the Canadians downed Sweden 3-1 on Friday in the gold-medal game.

It's Canada's first title since 2015.

Dillon Dube and Alex Formenton, into an empty net, also scored for Canada. Carter Hart made 35 saves for the win.

Tim Soderlund scored for Sweden.

Earlier, the United States defeated the Czech Republic 9-3 for bronze.

