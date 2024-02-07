CampTO program registration now open. Here's how to sign up
Registration for Toronto’s CampTO summer programs is officially open.
The city said there are approximately 30 types of camp programs this year available at more than 140 locations across Toronto.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Registration opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday and the city says the fastest and easiest way to sign up is online. Information on in-person and over-the-phone registration can be found here.
“The City’s CampTO program is a great way for children and youth to discover new interests, learn something new, express themselves creatively and, most importantly, have fun in a safe environment,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a news release issued Tuesday. “I want to thank City staff who help make summer fun and memorable for so many young campers.”
Campers must be between the ages of four and 16 to participate in CampTO, which runs from early July to Late August.
There are three types of camp programming on offer, including the standard CampTO, CampTO Explore, where kids can participate in workshops or field trips, and CampTO Plus, which offers campers the ability to develop or fine-tune their skills in specialized areas of interest.
Counsellor-In-Training programs are also available for campers between the ages of 13 and 16 who want to learn how to be a camp counsellor.
The city said it is still hiring for CampTO positions, including camp counsellors, lifeguards, and wading pool attendants. Applications can be made online.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
By disclosing his cancer, Charles breaks centuries of royal tradition. But he shares only so much
In British history, the secrecy of the monarch's health has always reigned supreme. Buckingham Palace's disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
DEVELOPING Hamas responds to a proposed ceasefire as Blinken meets Israeli leaders
Hamas has put forward a detailed plan for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, which will be discussed when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Wednesday with Israeli leaders.
Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
Pod of killer whales trapped in drift ice off northern Japan has apparently safely escaped
A pod of killer whales that was trapped in drift ice off Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, prompting concern from environmental groups, has apparently safely escaped, officials said Wednesday.
opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends
A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
Nikki Haley is trounced by the 'none of these candidates' option in Nevada's Republican primary
Nikki Haley was swamped Tuesday in Nevada's symbolic U.S. Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the 'none of these candidates' option on the ballot in a repudiation of the former UN ambassador who is the last remaining major rival to front-runner Donald Trump.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Lack of foster families in Montreal forcing siblings apart
A lack of foster homes in Montreal is tearing siblings apart, according to those who work in the system.
-
Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal's west end
Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
-
Immigrants most affected as Quebec boasts 'robust' 2023 job market
Quebec's job market remained relatively 'robust' in 2023 despite the economic slowdown, according to data compiled by the IDQ.
London
-
LPS lay child pornography charge against London man
A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.
-
Shooting under investigation in Sarnia
Sarnia police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city. It happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. at a home on Fairview Place.
-
A new construction project will take over a critical west London commuter route. Here’s what you need to know
The City of London will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Gideon Road this spring.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Orange e-scooter and e-bike rentals returning to Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo is bringing back its popular e-scooter and e-bike rental program.
-
Break-in at Waterloo escape room described as 'invasive' by staff
An escape room in Waterloo is out cash and electronics after someone broke in on Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge ruling in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
-
Unsuspecting Ontario senior on the hook for almost $40,000 after door-to-door sale
For years, door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario, but that isn’t stopping some companies from continuing to push expensive, long-term rental contracts on unsuspecting homeowners.
-
Ice shack altercation on Lake Nipissing ends with criminal charges
One person has been charged following a dispute outside an ice shack on Lake Nipissing in Callander around 9 p.m. Feb. 2.
Ottawa
-
Here’s how it feels this Wednesday in Ottawa
Wednesday morning feels cold in Ottawa, but mild temperatures are forecasted for the rest of the day.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING 22 suspected overdose deaths in Ottawa in first 4 weeks of 2024: OPH data
Twenty-two deaths in Ottawa in the first four weeks of the year were because of suspected drug overdoses, data from Ottawa Public Health suggest.
-
Gatineau man tracks stolen vehicle to Port of Montreal, but police say their hands are tied
Thanks to his Apple AirTag, Mark Roos knows his stolen 2021 Dodge Ram TRX is was in the Port of Montreal, but police said they were unable to do anything to get it back.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore robbery suspect arrested in Chatham-Kent
On Feb. 6, officers were called to Lighthouse Cove where investigation led them to one person believed to be responsible for multiple robberies including the theft of vehicles throughout the community.
-
LaSalle boy stuns NHL superstar Connor Bedard to win autographed stick
Cruz Ciarlariello and his dad were in Toronto to take in all the action of NHL All-Star Weekend and got up at about 4:00 a.m. to try to get a wristband to take part in a skills competition.
-
Banner weekend expected for Super Bowl bets
Super Bowl betting records are expected to be blown away this weekend. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates 68 million U.S. adults plan to bet on the NFL championship game.
Barrie
-
Solar eclipse prompts more Ontario schools to shut their doors on April 8
A total solar eclipse at 2 p.m. on April 8 is shuttering schools.
-
Police set up roadblock on Highway 400 to nab trio in stolen vehicle: OPP
Police arrested one man and two youths accused of evading police on Highway 400 in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.
-
Barrie councillor wants more regulation for short-term rentals
The City of Barrie is looking at options for regulating short-term rentals.
Atlantic
-
Non-emergency health services disrupted as Nova Scotia snowstorm cleanup continues
Nova Scotia Health says non-emergency services in its Eastern zone will continue to be reduced following a weekend snowstorm.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
-
15-year-old charged with manslaughter after alleged Moncton shooting
A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton, N.B.
Calgary
-
'It was just like that': Massive rent increases spark call for caps
Residents of the Glenmore Gardens apartment complex on 90 Avenue S.W. in Calgary are facing huge rent increases as they renew their leases.
-
Police investigate after suspected copper wire theft knocks out power in downtown Calgary
Enmax and first responders were dealing with a major power outage Tuesday night in downtown Calgary. It stems from what police believe was an attempted copper wire theft.
-
'It stings a little bit': Calgary's mayor reflects on complexity of job amid recall petition
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is speaking out for the first time since a recall petition was launched to end her more than two-year term in office.
Winnipeg
-
'A lot of anger built up': Kyriakos Vogiatzakis' family calling for inquiry into his death
The brother of Kyriakos Vogiatzakis shared his anger and sadness Tuesday as he recalled what he felt went wrong the night his brother was assaulted and died outside his St. James restaurant.
-
Second lawsuit filed over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse, alleging child can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Northern Manitoba First Nations declare state of emergency over poor winter roads
Chiefs from four northern Manitoba First Nations say they have declared a state of emergency because unseasonably warm weather has led to the failing of the winter road network they depend upon for vital goods and services.
Vancouver
-
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
-
Canucks enlist local designer with African roots for latest special jersey design
Fashion designer Naa Sheka’s work always comes from the heart and her latest piece is no exception.
-
B.C. Court of Appeal upholds ruling quashing Vancouver rent control bylaw
B.C.'s highest court has ruled against the City of Vancouver in its effort to regulate rent increases between tenancies at single-room accommodations in the city.
Edmonton
-
EIA recovered 92% of pre-pandemic volumes in 2023, on track to make up rest in year or two
Edmonton International Airport is celebrating serving 7.5 million customers in 2023, which represents a 92 per cent recovery of its pre-pandemic traffic volume.
-
Leduc's only homeless shelter facing closure if new location isn't found
The only homeless shelter in Leduc says it only has days to find a new location — or close its doors permanently.
-
'You'd think the Oilers are playing in the Super Bowl': Edmonton fans take over Las Vegas for potentially historic NHL game
Hockey fans travelling to Las Vegas to watch their favourite team is commonplace — and observing legions of them from Western Canada in the hotels, casinos, restaurants and bars of the popular tourist destination has become a standard.