Cambridge man killed in collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga

A 29-year-old man from Cambridge has died following an overnight collision in Mississauga.

The crash happened Saturday shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the westbound Highway 401 collector lanes at Mavis Road.

All westbound collector lanes were closed between Hurontario Street and Mississauga Road as police investigated, but have since reopened.

Anyone with information or anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police at 905-858-8670, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.