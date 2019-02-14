

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Calls are mounting for Ontario's children, community and social services minister to resign after an association of behaviour analysts said she pressured the group to support changes to the province's autism program.

The Ontario Association for Behaviour Analysis says Lisa MacLeod and her staff requested a quote of support a few days before the revamped program was announced last week.

The group says the minister told the association it would be a long four years for them if they did not publicly support the changes, which they say will leave many children without adequate levels of therapy.

The head of province's largest public sector union, opposition politicians and parents of autistic children are calling on MacLeod to resign over the matter.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union president Warren (Smokey) Thomas says he's appalled at the situation, while NDP education critic Marit Stiles says MacLeod has made decisions that cause harm.

MacLeod's office did not deny the allegations made by behaviour analysts' association. It also did not immediately respond to request for comment on calls for the minister's resignation.