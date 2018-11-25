Calgary Stampeders beat Ottawa Redblacks in Grey Cup
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (19) throws the ball during the second half of the 106th Grey Cup against the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Sunday, November 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 10:01PM EST
EDMONTON - The Calgary Stampeders are the 2018 Grey Cup champions.
After losing in the CFL final the past two years, the Stampeders beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 in the 106th Grey Cup game on Sunday night at Commonwealth Stadium.
It marks Calgary's first Grey Cup win since 2014. The Stamps exacted revenge on the Redblacks after losing to Ottawa in the 2016 Grey Cup in Toronto.