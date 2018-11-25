

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - The Calgary Stampeders are the 2018 Grey Cup champions.

After losing in the CFL final the past two years, the Stampeders beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 in the 106th Grey Cup game on Sunday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

It marks Calgary's first Grey Cup win since 2014. The Stamps exacted revenge on the Redblacks after losing to Ottawa in the 2016 Grey Cup in Toronto.