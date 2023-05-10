Caledon home destroyed after car crashes into garage, catches fire

Occupants of a Caledon home were able to escape without serious injuries after a car crashed into the house, caught fire, and caused a blaze that tore through the garage of the detached residence.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. at a home on Orsi Road, near Olde Base Line Road and Airport Road.

Police say a vehicle struck the house, resulting in a fire that started in the garage and quickly spread to the rest of the structure.

The residents of the home and the occupants of the vehicle were not seriously injured, police say.

“At this time investigators are investigating if a mechanical issue resulted in the vehicle losing control,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a written statement issued Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews remain at the scene.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.