

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police say that bystanders were nearly struck by bullets during a shootout in the city’s north end on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to a low-rise residential building near Black Creek Drive and Clearview Heights around 7:30 p.m.

According to investigators, two men became involved in a verbal dispute that quickly escalated. At the height of the dispute, the men took our semi-automatic handguns, police said.

“Both men fired multiple gunshots at each other down a long hallway,” police said in a news release issued Thursday. “Multiple stray bullets narrowly missed innocent bystanders not involved in the conflict.”

One of the men sustained a potentially life-altering gunshot wound to his spinal cord, police said. The other man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that the incident was captured on the building’s digital video system, which led to the identification of the suspects.

Jamil Belfon-Green, 23, of York Region and Jamarl Fredericks, 19, of Toronto are each facing numerous firearm-related offences, including careless storage of a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

They have both also been charged with aggravated assault.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court once released from the hospital, investigators said.