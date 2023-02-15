By-election called to fill Andrea Horwath’s vacant seat in Hamilton Centre

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes an announcement during a rally in Toronto, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes an announcement during a rally in Toronto, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton