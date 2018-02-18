

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Streetcars along the 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton routes will be replaced by buses starting today.

The TTC said the change is expected to be in effect throughout 2018.

In a news release previously issued by the TTC, transit officials said the changes are necessary due to a reduction in the number of available streetcars as well as a number of road construction projects along the two routes this year.

Some of the projects include construction on Broadview Avenue, which is scheduled to begin in May, and TTC track work in the area of Dundas Street West and Lansdowne Avenue in September.

“In order to maintain passenger capacity during the busy morning and afternoon rush hours, between 27 and 30 buses will replace the 18-19 streetcars on 505 Dundas and 42-45 buses will replace the 30-32 streetcars usually servicing the 506 Carlton. To speed up service, the buses on these routes will operate using Proof of Payment and all-door boarding,” the transit agency said in a written statement.

“During this replacement, several other routes will see vehicle changes in order to meet the required number of buses. Streetcars return to both the 511 Bathurst and 503 Kingston Rd. routes. 503 Kingston Rd. will also operate 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, traveling as far as Spadina Ave. on King St. This will add passenger capacity and reducing crowding on most of the King St. Pilot Project corridor.”

The TTC said that both routes will be monitored during the year and service will be re-assessed based on the progress of construction work and streetcar availability.