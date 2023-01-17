Bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area Tuesday

Freezing rain across much of the Greater Toronto Area has seen the cancellation of some transportation to local schools.

According to Environment Canada, freezing rain is expected early Tuesday morning with a few millimetres of ice possible on surfaces.

While all schools remain open at this time, transportation in some regions has been cancelled.

The closures announced Tuesday are as follows:

Halton District School Board, Halton Catholic District School Board

Transportation in Zone 3 only has been cancelled. Zone 3 is the area north of Steeles Ave.

Peel District School Board

Routes to Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School have been cancelled. All other routes in Zones 1-3 are running.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic School District

Transportation to St. Andrew, St. Peter, and St. Benedict schools has been cancelled, alongside transportation to Robert. F Hall Catholic Secondary.

Durham District School Board/Durham Catholic District School Board

Buses in all zones are cancelled.