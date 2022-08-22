Burned human remains in shallow grave discovered in Pickering, Ont.

Homicide investigators have been called in after a person in Pickering, Ont. discovered burned human remains in a shallow grave, police say.

According to Durham police, they were called on Sunday to an off-road ATV trail near Concession Road 8 and Sideline 20 after human remains were discovered.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine more details about the deceased, police said.

Forensic investigators are working alongside the Office of the Chief Corner and a forensic anthropologist to recover the remains, police said.

Anyone who used the off-road ATV trail in the past three weeks is being asked to come forward and speak with investigators by calling 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.