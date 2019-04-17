Burlington man makes phony 911 call about shooting to get cops to investigate missing phone
Halton Regional Police respond to a home in Burlington after a man allegedly made a fake 911 call about a shooting.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 9:47AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 11:03AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Police say a man from Burlington, Ont., is facing two charges after allegedly making a false 911 call.
Halton Regional Police say they received a call Tuesday evening that a woman had been shot at a home on Walkers Line.
They say officers and paramedics responded, but found the report to be false.
A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with public mischief and conveying a false message.
Police allege the man made the 911 call in order to speed up the response to his report earlier in the day of a missing cellphone.