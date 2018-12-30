

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. - Police west of Toronto have laid numerous sex charges against a man from Burlington, Ont.

Halton regional police say they investigated five separate incidents this month in which a 30-year-old man exposed himself to women and girls aged 11 to 38.

Police say all the alleged incidents occurred in Burlington, in the areas of Tecumseh Park, the Waterfront Trail and Cumberland Avenue.

Immediately following the last alleged incident on Saturday, a suspect was taken into custody.

He's been charged with five counts of committing an indecent act, two counts of exposure to a child under 16 and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Police say Michael Konik has appeared in bail court and will appear again on Monday.