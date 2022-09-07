Burlington man charged after allegedly sexually propositioning teenage girls

Sukiran Sirtharan, 23, of Burlington has been charged with invitation to sexual touching and fail to comply with probation order after allegedly committing sexual offences near a local secondary school. Sukiran Sirtharan, 23, of Burlington has been charged with invitation to sexual touching and fail to comply with probation order after allegedly committing sexual offences near a local secondary school.

