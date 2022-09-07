Burlington man charged after allegedly sexually propositioning teenage girls

A 23-year-old Burlington man has been arrested and charged after allegedly committing sexual offences near a local secondary school.

The incidents happened on Monday in the area of Aldershot High School, near Waterdown and Plains roads.

At around 3:20 p.m. that day, Halton Regional Police Service attended the school after receiving several calls about a male suspect in a 2013 black, four-door Volkswagen Jetta “driving around the area sexually propositioning high-school aged females.” The incidents all happened in the afternoon.

Halton police said when officers arrived at the scene they found that vehicle unoccupied in the school’s parking lot.

A short time later, the suspect returned to his vehicle and was arrested.

Sukiran Sirtharan, 23, of Burlington has been charged with two counts each of invitation to sexual touching and fail to comply with probation order. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information or anyone who came into contact with the accused to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777, ext. 8970. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.